Kanye West Has Regrets About His Recent Treatment Of Kim Kardashian

On February 14, rapper and producer Kanye "Ye" West gave the world a Valentine's Day showdown no one was entirely prepared for — one which led to concerns over whether or not his behavior towards his ex, Kim Kardashian, had reached troubling new heights. Following reports that Ye had delivered a truck load of roses to Kim (which he uploaded to his Instagram in a now-deleted post, per TMZ), the Yeezy CEO seemingly chose to escalate the situation in a social media campaign against Kardashian's current beau, "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson. As Us Weekly reported at the time, Ye's targeting of Davidson a week after Davidson publicly referred to Kim as his girlfriend began mid-February, in the form of now-deleted Instagram posts.

Though not the first time Ye has attacked Davidson in a public forum, Ye referred to Davidson as "SKETE" and seemingly accused him of walking around in his underwear in front of the four children the rapper and Kim share. As BuzzFeed noted, Ye also posted a number of screenshots of private messages between himself and Davidson, calling Davidson a "dickhead" and "garbage." In a later post, per Buzzfeed, Ye seemingly encouraged his fans to go after Davidson, and to "scream" in his face. But now, it looks like the dust has settled — and Ye is now singing a different tune.