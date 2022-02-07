The Word Pete Davidson Just Used For The First Time To Describe Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are one of the surprise couples of 2021-2022, and fans can't stop talking about their romance. As those who follow the reality star know, Kardashian and Davidson were first spotted together at an amusement park in California. Like a lot of other couples in the industry, the pair met on an episode of a show, in this case, "Saturday Night Live," where they played the roles of Jasmine and Aladdin from the Disney classic.

At first, it was business, but it quickly turned to romance. "He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty," an insider snitched to Us Weekly. "They exchanged numbers, and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away." From that moment on, the pair has been spotted in the press multiple times though they seem to tend to keep things on the down-low.

In February, Life & Style shared that students at New York's University of Rochester's Winterfest asked Davidson questions about his romance, but he said little while still saying a lot. "This is what I'm going to say because I'm not going to answer Kim K shout-out questions all day, okay, just because I want to be respectful of privacy," he shared. "But it's going great, and we are very happy." And that's not the only thing Davidson has to say about Kardashian.