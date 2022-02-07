The Word Pete Davidson Just Used For The First Time To Describe Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are one of the surprise couples of 2021-2022, and fans can't stop talking about their romance. As those who follow the reality star know, Kardashian and Davidson were first spotted together at an amusement park in California. Like a lot of other couples in the industry, the pair met on an episode of a show, in this case, "Saturday Night Live," where they played the roles of Jasmine and Aladdin from the Disney classic.
At first, it was business, but it quickly turned to romance. "He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty," an insider snitched to Us Weekly. "They exchanged numbers, and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away." From that moment on, the pair has been spotted in the press multiple times though they seem to tend to keep things on the down-low.
In February, Life & Style shared that students at New York's University of Rochester's Winterfest asked Davidson questions about his romance, but he said little while still saying a lot. "This is what I'm going to say because I'm not going to answer Kim K shout-out questions all day, okay, just because I want to be respectful of privacy," he shared. "But it's going great, and we are very happy." And that's not the only thing Davidson has to say about Kardashian.
Pete Davidson casually called Kim Kardashian his 'girlfriend'
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian may play coy with their romance most of the time, but it appears as though the comedian is ready to take the next step in their relationship. In an interview with Kay Adams for People, Davidson chatted about a variety of topics, including what it's like being a star in Hollywood. He explained that he doesn't have an Instagram account, so his life is pretty simple, aside from a few things.
"If I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much," he explained. Ahem, did he just say girlfriend? "Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts," Davidson continued, discussing his fame. "But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse." Davidson did not specifically mention Kardashian by name, but we can infer he was talking about her.
As fans know, both Davidson and Kardashian have been through a lot in their love lives. In 2021, Kardashian surprised many when she filed from divorce from husband Kanye "Ye" West. The couple share four children together, but things didn't end up working out for them and now they're in the midst of a hasty online back-and-forth. In turn, Davidson was engaged to pop princess Ariana Grande, but the two split shortly after. Ah, the Hollywood dating mill ... there's nothing like it!