Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Relationship Is Changing Amid The Kanye West Drama
There has been long-running suspicions Kanye West has beef with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson for dating his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. As Kim and Ye's divorce proceedings continue to evolve, the rapper has been busy throwing shade Davidson's way. In his new single, "Eazy," West references his dangerous 2002 car wreck while taking lyrical aim at Davidson, rapping, "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass." Davidson reportedly found the line "totally hilarious," according to an insider who spoke to Page Six.
In an even more insane development, Ye has allegedly been spreading the rumor around his circle that Davidson was afflicted with AIDS, as TMZ reported on January 28. Sources close to Davidson confirmed DJ Akademiks' claim during a January 27 livestream that, "Kanye's been telling everyone within an earshot of himself ... he's trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS." While insiders in Ye's camp denied this to TMZ as "false gossip" and "nonsense," Davidson has even reportedly had confused and concerned friends checking in on him.
Now, we are hearing that the ever-building Ye-Davidson drama has indeed altered the latter's romance with Kim, but it might be in a way that surprises you.
Is Kanye West's verbal campaign against Pete Davidson backfiring?
Kanye West's reported verbal spite toward Pete Davidson might have only brought the funnyman and girlfriend Kim Kardashian closer together. As sources told Page Six in late January, Davidson and the SKIMS founder are "really happy" in the face of Ye's shenanigans, and are even "closer" than before in the face of all the drama. "Kim truly wants Kanye to be at peace with their marriage being over and find happiness, whether it's with Julia [Fox] or someone else, so they can focus on raising their children together in a more positive way," one insider told the outlet.
Given that Kim shares four kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West — with the rapper, the source shared she only wanted the best for her ex-husband. "She is worried about how all of these things that are being played out so publicly on Kanye's end will affect their kids in the future and feels that any issues should be resolved privately," they told Page Six.
In addition to other rumors, the outlet also reported the rapper has been spreading the narrative that Davidson was a junkie, also frequently threatening to have the comic physically brutalized. As for Davidson himself, he continues to fly above the drama, with a source divulging to Page Six, "He's ignoring all of the Kanye hate out of respect for Kim."