Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Relationship Is Changing Amid The Kanye West Drama

There has been long-running suspicions Kanye West has beef with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson for dating his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. As Kim and Ye's divorce proceedings continue to evolve, the rapper has been busy throwing shade Davidson's way. In his new single, "Eazy," West references his dangerous 2002 car wreck while taking lyrical aim at Davidson, rapping, "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass." Davidson reportedly found the line "totally hilarious," according to an insider who spoke to Page Six.

In an even more insane development, Ye has allegedly been spreading the rumor around his circle that Davidson was afflicted with AIDS, as TMZ reported on January 28. Sources close to Davidson confirmed DJ Akademiks' claim during a January 27 livestream that, "Kanye's been telling everyone within an earshot of himself ... he's trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS." While insiders in Ye's camp denied this to TMZ as "false gossip" and "nonsense," Davidson has even reportedly had confused and concerned friends checking in on him.

Now, we are hearing that the ever-building Ye-Davidson drama has indeed altered the latter's romance with Kim, but it might be in a way that surprises you.