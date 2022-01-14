Kanye West Skewers Pete Davidson In Explosive Song Snippet

Ye gonna Ye. Kanye West directly took aim at Pete Davidson in a new track collaboration with The Game titled "My Life Was Never Easy," a snippet of which was released onto the Internet, per TMZ. The lyric in question is not subtle. "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," West proclaims, a line that likely isn't in West's best interests — legally speaking. After allegedly punching an autograph seeker outside his downtown L.A. hotel on January 13, per the Daily News, West has found himself under investigation by the LAPD for battery.

As TMZ noted, the leaked song snippet sounds like a rough cut, which means West could very likely drop it from the single's final cut, which officially drops the night of January 14. The outlet noted that the single could end up on both West's "Donda 2" and The Game's "Drillmatic" albums, seeing as the latter rapper's manager also shared a track clip.

All in all, West just doesn't have the best track record with musical feuds. He even dragged Kim Kardashian into his 2016 drama with Taylor Swift, in which Swift claimed she wasn't told she would be dissed in his song "Famous," per BuzzFeed. Kardashian famously referred to Swift with a snake emoji, leading to intense backlash lobbed at the pop star. In 2020, a full 25-minute call between Swift and West leaked, revealing that the rapper gave her a heads-up about being mentioned, but not about being dissed. It's unclear if he's given any heads-up to Davidson.