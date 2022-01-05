Pete Davidson Has History With Kanye West's Rumored Flame Julia Fox

No one saw that coming! It appears that Kim Kardashian's new flame Pete Davidson and Kanye West's fling Julia Fox may have a history. Kardashian and West are in the middle of a rather complicated divorce, but it seems Kardashian has totally moved on from her estranged husband with her new boyfriend Davidson.

"Kim and Pete are getting serious," an insider told Us Weekly in late December 2021. "Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way." In what many believe is an attempt to one-up his ex, Ye was recently spotted on a date with Fox, who is known for her breakout role in "Uncut Gems." In early January, Page Six confirmed the rapper and the actor are also now an actual couple. "They both just got out of their former relationships, and they've helped each other recover immensely," a source told the outlet. "They're kind of kindred spirits, and it's cool to watch."

As if Kardashian and West's respective relationship news isn't providing fans with enough drama, old photos of Davidson and Fox together are now resurfacing and the whole internet is questioning if the new romances have a backstory of their own.