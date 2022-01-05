Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Reportedly Reached This Relationship Milestone

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might seem like an unlikely pair to a lot of fans, but their relationship is moving full speed ahead. Back in November 2021, it was reported that Kardashian and Davidson were officially dating after they were spotted holding hands at a theme park in California. Soon after that, they were also spotted on a dinner date in Davidson's native Staten Island, per Us Weekly. A month later, Davidson took his new girlfriend home to meet his mother, Amy Davidson, which a lot of people saw as a huge step in their relationship.

While they are definitely spending a lot of time together, one source told E! News that Kardashian and Davidson are "casually dating," as they are trying to figure out their long distance relationship. "They are really happy and seeing where it goes," the source said, adding that because they live on opposite sides of the country, they are "making the distance work." That, and apparently, "[Davidson] has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else."

Seeing how fast Kardashian and Davidson are moving in their relationship, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that they've just hit this major milestone together.