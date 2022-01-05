Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Reportedly Reached This Relationship Milestone
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might seem like an unlikely pair to a lot of fans, but their relationship is moving full speed ahead. Back in November 2021, it was reported that Kardashian and Davidson were officially dating after they were spotted holding hands at a theme park in California. Soon after that, they were also spotted on a dinner date in Davidson's native Staten Island, per Us Weekly. A month later, Davidson took his new girlfriend home to meet his mother, Amy Davidson, which a lot of people saw as a huge step in their relationship.
While they are definitely spending a lot of time together, one source told E! News that Kardashian and Davidson are "casually dating," as they are trying to figure out their long distance relationship. "They are really happy and seeing where it goes," the source said, adding that because they live on opposite sides of the country, they are "making the distance work." That, and apparently, "[Davidson] has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else."
Seeing how fast Kardashian and Davidson are moving in their relationship, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that they've just hit this major milestone together.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just went on their first international trip together
The couple that vacations together stays together, right? Well, that's probably what Pete Davidson is hoping, as he and Kim Kardashian have just gone on their first international trip together. According to Page Six, the celebrity couple is enjoying a break from all of the attention their relationship has been getting with a trip to the Bahamas. While the couple did previously visit Kris Jenner's place in Palm Springs, this is their first real trip together.
An insider told ET that the couple is taking a vacation after spending New Year's Eve apart. "The two weren't able to ring in the new year since she was with her family in California and Davidson was hosting his NYE special in Miami," the source said. Plus, this might be the only quality time they'll have for a while. The source also said that Kardashian and Davidson "know they have a busy couple of months coming up with her company rebrand and Davidson filming various projects, so they wanted to take some time to spend together before things ramp up."
With Kardashian in California and Davidson in New York, there's a very good chance that they will be racking up a whole lot of sky miles in the months ahead to make their romance work. Fingers crossed.