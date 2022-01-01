What Did Kris Jenner Have To Say About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson?
Leave it to Kris Jenner to get out of answering a tough question about the Kardashians! The famous momager always protects her kids' best interest and this time she respected her daughter Kim Kardashian's privacy regarding her new beau, Pete Davidson. The mother of four has been dating the "Saturday Night Live" comedian for several weeks now and their romance seems to be heating up.
According to a source for E! News, Kim was excited about the prospect of having Pete around for the holidays. "Kris is already obsessed with him," the source said. "The whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him." The outlet reported that Kim was considering going to Miami to support Pete's New Year's Eve hosting gig. "He has told her he'd love for her to be there," the source said. However, People reported the couple ultimately decided to spend the holidays apart, with Pete in New York and Kim in Los Angeles.
Many are wondering what the new couple's next move will be, including "CNN New Year's Eve Live" hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. When asked about the unlikely pair, Kris gave the best response to the hosts... with a little help from a family member.
Kris Jenner dodged the question perfectly
Kris Jenner didn't have much to say about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson during her virtual CNN interview on New Year's Eve. "Everyone is talking about Kim's new relationship with Pete Davidson. Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?" host Andy Cohen asked Kris. Before she could respond, Kris' granddaughter Stormi, whose parents are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, burst into the room and crawled on her lap. "Nice distraction," Kris laughed, "Good timing, Stormi! Right on cue."
Perhaps the businesswoman didn't want to give too much away as more news comes out about Kim and Pete's budding romance. According to an inside source, things between the stars are escalating. "Kim and Pete are getting serious," a source told Us Weekly. "Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way," they explained. "Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go."