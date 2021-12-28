The Surprising Thing Kris Jenner Gave Her Family For Christmas
If there's anything that the world has learned about Kris Jenner over the years, it's that family means everything to her — and that she can be a very generous person.
After all, the Kardashian family matriarch is someone who still keeps up with her exes, even sending holiday gifts to Caitlyn Jenner. She's also someone who often gives back to her community, like when she donated hand sanitizers to hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to People. And what's more, Kris is also a mother who always offers support, guidance, and plenty of love, regardless of what her children are doing or trying to accomplish. "I think my kids make really good decisions and as challenging as some of these situations are, because they have one another and they try to make really good decisions, they're going to come out the other side with a lot of clarity and honesty and do what they feel like is the right thing," she revealed on "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" back in 2019.
With that said, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Kris is someone who is awfully giving when it comes to presents, and making the people that she loves beyond happy. Given that Kris' own childhood was far from extravagant, she wants to make sure that her own children get the very best. And that includes going above and beyond on Christmas morning...
Kris Jenner gave each of her kids a car this Christmas
Kris Jenner, who often goes all out for Christmas, went beyond what any regular parent would do — and gifted her family a brand-new set of wheels for each person for Christmas.
Kim Kardashian revealed on her Instagram story that Kris gave everyone their very own electric MOKE car, each customized for that child (or couple). "Oh my god, look at our Christmas presents from my mom! For all of her kids. How cool! Oh, this has to be for Kourtney and Travis," Kim wrote, referring to her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker when she pointed at a car with a painted skull on the hood. "Khloé and I got the pink ones," Kim continued, while adding even more footage of everyone's MOKE cars in front of the Kardashian family home.
Needless to say, Kris will surely continue doing what she does best and that's making her family a priority — both personally and professionally — for years to come. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kris hinted that she and the Kardashians aren't going anywhere, any time soon. When asked about her future plans, she said, "We'll be on Hulu and hopefully thriving, doing what we love to do and being exactly where we're supposed to be." Kris truly is the gift that keeps on giving, right?