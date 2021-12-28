The Surprising Thing Kris Jenner Gave Her Family For Christmas

If there's anything that the world has learned about Kris Jenner over the years, it's that family means everything to her — and that she can be a very generous person.

After all, the Kardashian family matriarch is someone who still keeps up with her exes, even sending holiday gifts to Caitlyn Jenner. She's also someone who often gives back to her community, like when she donated hand sanitizers to hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to People. And what's more, Kris is also a mother who always offers support, guidance, and plenty of love, regardless of what her children are doing or trying to accomplish. "I think my kids make really good decisions and as challenging as some of these situations are, because they have one another and they try to make really good decisions, they're going to come out the other side with a lot of clarity and honesty and do what they feel like is the right thing," she revealed on "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" back in 2019.

With that said, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Kris is someone who is awfully giving when it comes to presents, and making the people that she loves beyond happy. Given that Kris' own childhood was far from extravagant, she wants to make sure that her own children get the very best. And that includes going above and beyond on Christmas morning...