What Message Did Caitlyn Jenner Just Send To Ex-Wife Kris Jenner?

Caitlyn Jenner has made it no secret that her relationship with the Kardashian family has dissipated over the years. While she still has a strong bond with her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the same can't be said about Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, or even Khloé Kardashian. "I don't talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids — it's difficult to talk about it, terribly terribly sad," she told Piers Morgan, per Daily Mail. "I've lost all relationship with them, yes, I don't talk to any of them anymore."

During an episode of "Big Brother VIP," the former Olympian said that her relationship with her ex-wife Kris Jenner is also strained, although added that she wishes it were different. "Our relationship is okay. I think it could be better just because of the kids," Caitlyn said (via E! News). "It's always the way when you have that. It's all about how the mother and father, how they get along together. Is it easy? Is it good? Do they see each other? Is there any tension?"

And while Caitlyn no longer celebrates holidays, birthdays, and special milestones with the family she once had in her life, she did recently share a message for her ex Kris and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.