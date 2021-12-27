What Message Did Caitlyn Jenner Just Send To Ex-Wife Kris Jenner?
Caitlyn Jenner has made it no secret that her relationship with the Kardashian family has dissipated over the years. While she still has a strong bond with her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the same can't be said about Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, or even Khloé Kardashian. "I don't talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids — it's difficult to talk about it, terribly terribly sad," she told Piers Morgan, per Daily Mail. "I've lost all relationship with them, yes, I don't talk to any of them anymore."
During an episode of "Big Brother VIP," the former Olympian said that her relationship with her ex-wife Kris Jenner is also strained, although added that she wishes it were different. "Our relationship is okay. I think it could be better just because of the kids," Caitlyn said (via E! News). "It's always the way when you have that. It's all about how the mother and father, how they get along together. Is it easy? Is it good? Do they see each other? Is there any tension?"
And while Caitlyn no longer celebrates holidays, birthdays, and special milestones with the family she once had in her life, she did recently share a message for her ex Kris and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
Kris Jenner is still keeping up with her ex
Things are probably not as bad as everyone is making it out to be, as Kris Jenner made the gesture to let her ex Caitlyn Jenner know that she was thinking about her during the holidays. In fact, Caitlyn publicly thanked Kris and her boyfriend Corey Gamble for the glassware they sent her for Christmas in one of her Instagram Stories, per Daily Mail. She simply wrote, "Wow! Thanks @krisjenner and @coreygamble. Merry Christmas!"
Caitlyn is spending the holiday recovering from knee surgery. She took to her Instagram account to post a clip of herself while she was still in the hospital before Christmas to update her fans on her post-recovery condition. Per Daily Mail, post-surgery, Caitlyn had a "Quiet Christmas Eve at home," where she was "healing" with Sophia Hutchins.
While it might be some time before Caitlyn is invited to a Kardashian Khristmas again — or even included in a family photo for that matter — at least it's good to know that Kris is keeping up with her ex as much as the rest of the world is keeping up with the Kardashians.