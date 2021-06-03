The Truth About Sophia Hutchins And Caitlyn Jenner
With rumors of a romance dating back to 2017 — ever since Just Jared posted photos of the pair beachside on a Mexican getaway — Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner have been one of the biggest cases of "are they or aren't they?" in Hollywood. The founder of Lumasol sunscreen and the executive director of Caitlyn's ex Kris Jenner's organization, the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, Hutchins revealed in October 2020 she has begun managing Caitlyn's social media accounts, as well as assisting her career.
The two, while friends for years, fed rumors they were something more with revelations like Hutchins' May 2018 Instagram post of the two posing cozily whilst golfing. Via Page Six, Hutchins also set fans' imaginations into overdrive by revealing she was "in a relationship" on a July 2018 Instagram Story. However, when asked directly if it was with the reality star, Hutchins served a simple "eye roll" emoji. Caitlyn has neither confirmed nor denied the dating rumors, only telling Variety in 2018, "We are not going to get into that. But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We're kind of inseparable. We're the best of friends." Hmm.
In early June, Hutchins came forward with People to address the rumor mill once and for all. Here is what the entrepreneur had to say about the gossip.
Sophia Hutchins is tired of the Caitlyn Jenner rumors
Reposting a tweet on June 2 claiming she and Caitlyn Jenner have been "together for four years" to her Instagram Story, Sophia Hutchins captioned the screenshot (via People), "Fake news! Not a lesbian! F**k off!" A longtime friend and employee of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Hutchins spoke directly with People the next day, stating that "Caitlyn is a parent to me."
Hutchins, who is transgender like Caitlyn, was first inspired to transition by the Olympic gold medalist after Caitlyn's 2015 interview with Diane Sawyer, per her university's student newspaper. "I feel so blessed and humbled... that she treats me like a daughter," Hutchins told People. Adding that the "protective" Caitlyn insists on approving the men she dates, especially with her family remaining in her native Seattle. Hutchins said, "I date guys. And Caitlyn's like, I gotta sign off on him."
In her May 2020 appearance on Heather McDonald's podcast "Juicy Scoop," Hutchins confessed that not confronting gossip head-on fueled the speculation. "It was never romantic," she told McDonald. "It was very much friends but I understand why people perceived it that way. We never addressed it and that was part of the problem." In her Instagram Story plea to "stop the rumors," Hutchins concluded by writing, "Love the whole LGBT community but so tired of rumors... I am only ever with men and only ever have been." It sounds like it's time to heed her words.