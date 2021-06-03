The Truth About Sophia Hutchins And Caitlyn Jenner

With rumors of a romance dating back to 2017 — ever since Just Jared posted photos of the pair beachside on a Mexican getaway — Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner have been one of the biggest cases of "are they or aren't they?" in Hollywood. The founder of Lumasol sunscreen and the executive director of Caitlyn's ex Kris Jenner's organization, the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, Hutchins revealed in October 2020 she has begun managing Caitlyn's social media accounts, as well as assisting her career.

The two, while friends for years, fed rumors they were something more with revelations like Hutchins' May 2018 Instagram post of the two posing cozily whilst golfing. Via Page Six, Hutchins also set fans' imaginations into overdrive by revealing she was "in a relationship" on a July 2018 Instagram Story. However, when asked directly if it was with the reality star, Hutchins served a simple "eye roll" emoji. Caitlyn has neither confirmed nor denied the dating rumors, only telling Variety in 2018, "We are not going to get into that. But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We're kind of inseparable. We're the best of friends." Hmm.

In early June, Hutchins came forward with People to address the rumor mill once and for all. Here is what the entrepreneur had to say about the gossip.