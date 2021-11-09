What Is Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship Like With Kris Jenner Today?
Ever since Caitlyn and Kris Jenner pulled the plug on their marriage, things just haven't been the same for Caitlyn and the rest of the Kardashian family. In fact, she told Piers Morgan in 2017 that she regrets not being more in her children's lives, especially considering that Caitlyn was so close to them during their childhood years. "I don't talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids – it's difficult to talk about it, terribly terribly sad," she shared per the Daily Mail. "I've lost all relationship with them, yes, I don't talk to any of them anymore."
And while Caitlyn is still very close to her two biological children, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, she wishes things were different between her and her ex, Kris. "From my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be," Caitlyn said during an episode of "Big Brother VIP," according to People. Here's why.
Caitlyn Jenner wants to make things right
According to People, during "Big Brother VIP," Caitlyn Jenner admitted that she certainly does miss having the Kardashian family in her life and she wishes that things were different between her and Kris Jenner, seeing how they shared so much of their lives together. "But yeah, I mean, our relationship is okay. But it's not — I think it could be better, just because of the kids," Caitlyn reflected. "That's always the way when you have that. It's all about how the mother and father get along together. Is it easy, is it good when they see each other? Is there any tension?"
While Kris is known for living her life as an open book, thanks to her massively popular reality television series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," she has so far kept very quiet about her relationship with Caitlyn behind closed doors. However, she did tell the Wall Street Journal (via People) in 2021 that things are "respectful" between her and her ex, but also does admit to being blindsided by Caitlyn's transition. "We didn't know how to process that — and it was a process, it was a shock, and then it was a reality, and it was something that we had to absorb and try to wrap our heads around and learn about," she shared.
For a family that loves to share so much on camera, they still have plenty to talk about off-camera.