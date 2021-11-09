What Is Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship Like With Kris Jenner Today?

According to People, during "Big Brother VIP," Caitlyn Jenner admitted that she certainly does miss having the Kardashian family in her life and she wishes that things were different between her and Kris Jenner, seeing how they shared so much of their lives together. "But yeah, I mean, our relationship is okay. But it's not — I think it could be better, just because of the kids," Caitlyn reflected. "That's always the way when you have that. It's all about how the mother and father get along together. Is it easy, is it good when they see each other? Is there any tension?"

While Kris is known for living her life as an open book, thanks to her massively popular reality television series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," she has so far kept very quiet about her relationship with Caitlyn behind closed doors. However, she did tell the Wall Street Journal (via People) in 2021 that things are "respectful" between her and her ex, but also does admit to being blindsided by Caitlyn's transition. "We didn't know how to process that — and it was a process, it was a shock, and then it was a reality, and it was something that we had to absorb and try to wrap our heads around and learn about," she shared.

For a family that loves to share so much on camera, they still have plenty to talk about off-camera.