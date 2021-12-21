Things Really Seem To Be Heating Up Between Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson

The romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appears to keep getting spicier. Kardashian, who is divorcing her husband Kanye West, was first seen out with the "Saturday Night Live" funny man in October, when the two were spotted holding hands at an amusement park in California, per Vanity Fair. Although initial reports claimed they were just friends, that couldn't be further from the truth after it was confirmed about a month later Kardashian and Davidson were officially dating. "They are really happy and seeing where it goes," a source said of the new relationship to E! News. Now that they're exclusive, Davidson is reportedly making Kardashian feel totally giddy. "He makes her laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him," the insider said.

There are rumors Kardashian has invited her new boyfriend to spend the holidays with her in Los Angeles, reported E! News. The reality star's famous family is reportedly on board with the unlikely pairing, especially Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner. "Kris is already obsessed with him," a source told E! News. "The whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him."

Although their romance has become somewhat of a family affair, Kardashian and Davidson are also seemingly heating up in a major way behind the scenes.