Things Really Seem To Be Heating Up Between Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson
The romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appears to keep getting spicier. Kardashian, who is divorcing her husband Kanye West, was first seen out with the "Saturday Night Live" funny man in October, when the two were spotted holding hands at an amusement park in California, per Vanity Fair. Although initial reports claimed they were just friends, that couldn't be further from the truth after it was confirmed about a month later Kardashian and Davidson were officially dating. "They are really happy and seeing where it goes," a source said of the new relationship to E! News. Now that they're exclusive, Davidson is reportedly making Kardashian feel totally giddy. "He makes her laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him," the insider said.
There are rumors Kardashian has invited her new boyfriend to spend the holidays with her in Los Angeles, reported E! News. The reality star's famous family is reportedly on board with the unlikely pairing, especially Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner. "Kris is already obsessed with him," a source told E! News. "The whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him."
Although their romance has become somewhat of a family affair, Kardashian and Davidson are also seemingly heating up in a major way behind the scenes.
Pete Davidson got spotted leaving Kardashian's hotel
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seemingly spent the night together in New York City, the Daily Mail reported on December 21. The comedian was seen leaving his new girlfriend's luxury hotel with an enormous smile on his face, the outlet noted. The sighting came after Kardashian and Davidson had a big weekend together in his native NYC. The couple went to a movie in Davidson's hometown of Staten Island and later enjoyed a private dinner together with Scott Disick at an upscale restaurant, Hollywood Life reported. A source exclusively told the outlet Kardashian even met her new beau's mother while hanging out in NYC and the meet-up went "really well."
Davidson's casual stroll from Kardashian's hotel room isn't the first time the "King of Staten Island" star has appeared confident about seemingly getting intimate with the SKIMS mogul. TMZ reported on November 22 that Davidson sported a hickey on one of their hangouts, where the pair was seen getting cozy at an LA eatery. (Of course, it's possible the love bite was from someone else.)
Although it's obvious Davidson and Kardashian are a hot item, the KKW Beauty CEO is remaining tight-lipped about their fling for now. "What a set-up!" she said when asked who her favorite "SNL" star is on the "Honestly with Bari Weiss" podcast. "You know who it is," the mogul teased, per Entertainment Tonight. Talk about playing it coy!