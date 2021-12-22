The Real Reason Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Are Spending Time Apart
It seems as though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson haven't been able to stay away from each other after they were caught dating in October. The pair was rumored to be involved after Kardashian hosted "Saturday Night Live" and kissed Davidson in a sketch. Since then, the pair has shared a few dates in their respective hometowns — Staten Island, New York, where Davidson grew up, and Los Angeles for Kardashian. Their relationship has gotten so comfortable that Davidson has been spotted driving Kardashian's car to buy jewelry, TMZ reported.
As Christmas nears, fans have been speculating about whether the two will celebrate together. E! News reported that Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, has invited Davidson and soon-to-be ex-son-in-law Kanye West to her annual Christmas party, which has the potential to be extremely awkward considering West's pleas to win Kardashian back. However, People is now reporting that Kardashian has new plans for Christmas and they don't involve Davidson.
Kim Kardashian will not be seeing Pete Davidson for Christmas
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson apparently will not be kissing under the mistletoe for Christmas this year. A source told People that Kardashian will be spending some time apart from the "Saturday Night Live" star after spending the past week in New York and meeting his mom. "She had a good trip to New York," the source told the outlet. "Pete took Kim to some of his favorite places. She had fun. Kim is celebrating Christmas with the kids and won't see Pete."
Although Kardashian will be focused on her children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — whom she shares with ex Kanye West, Davidson will continue to link up with the Skims founder leading up to the holiday. The source added that Davidson plans to stay in Los Angeles until Christmas. Davidson's extended stay should be welcome news to the Kar-Jenner family, who reportedly loves the comedian. "Kris is already obsessed with him. The whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him," a source told E! News.