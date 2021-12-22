The Real Reason Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Are Spending Time Apart

It seems as though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson haven't been able to stay away from each other after they were caught dating in October. The pair was rumored to be involved after Kardashian hosted "Saturday Night Live" and kissed Davidson in a sketch. Since then, the pair has shared a few dates in their respective hometowns — Staten Island, New York, where Davidson grew up, and Los Angeles for Kardashian. Their relationship has gotten so comfortable that Davidson has been spotted driving Kardashian's car to buy jewelry, TMZ reported.

As Christmas nears, fans have been speculating about whether the two will celebrate together. E! News reported that Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, has invited Davidson and soon-to-be ex-son-in-law Kanye West to her annual Christmas party, which has the potential to be extremely awkward considering West's pleas to win Kardashian back. However, People is now reporting that Kardashian has new plans for Christmas and they don't involve Davidson.