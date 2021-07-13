Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is Launching Her Own Brand

Kylie Jenner's three-year-old daughter may be the next Kar-Jenner billionaire, as she's coming after her mother's throne in the beauty world!

The reality star's daughter, Stormi Webster — whom she shares with on-again, off-again boyfriend rapper Travis Scott – is slowly creeping into the family business ... and we're not talking reality shows. "I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven," Kylie said to Tmrw magazine (via Buzzfeed). "Stormi is my legacy. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day?" That day is seemingly sooner than we all expected.

As fans await the star's new and improved Kylie Cosmetics line after Kylie announced she would be relaunching her iconic brand with clean and vegan products, the reality star is doing what she does best and letting fans in on the ins and outs of her life and company. In her YouTube series, "Inside Kylie Cosmetics" the beauty mogul opened up about motherhood, and what having her daughter Stormi in the office day to day means for the future of the company.