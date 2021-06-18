This Is Why Kylie Jenner Started Getting Lip Fillers

There's no denying that Kylie Jenner's appearance has changed dramatically over the years. Along with the normal transformation that a person goes through as they grow from a teenager into an adult, Kylie has also used both makeup and cosmetic procedures to alter how she looks. Specifically, she's had many lip fillers, which resulted in her mouth becoming famous for its sudden (and now signature) plumpness.

After a lot of buzz and just as much speculation, Kylie admitted in 2015 that she had "enhanced her lips with temporary fillers," according to People. Was that the right move? Well, her pout not only ended up earning her a fair share of attention, but also helped her launch a lip kit line that eventually expanded into her super-profitable cosmetics company (and made her a billionaire).

But in 2018, fans were shocked again when they noticed that Kylie looked a little different. In turn, the star explained that her new look (which was more like her old look) was due to the fact that she'd had her fillers removed. While that was a few years ago now, and her lips are looking pretty plump again, have you ever wondered why Kylie got fillers in the first place?

The star herself revealed the reason behind her decision and, TBH, the thing that first made her want to change her lips might not be what you expected!