The Latest On Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Reconciliation

It seems that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are seriously trying to make things work this time. On June 15, Travis was presented with the Parsons Table Award at The New School's Annual Parsons Benefit, where he was joined by Kylie and their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

"I'm very excited to be receiving this honor from The New School and grateful to be a part of this group of innovators," Travis said about receiving the award (via People). "I've always tried to fuse fashion, technology and the arts into everything I do. These are all linked and a natural extension of my work. It has never been about specific brands or labels for me. It's about the vision. It's about making your own things, seeing what's out there, and never compromising."

For the occasion, Travis rocked an all-black suit, while Kylie wore an olive green bodycon dress. What really caught people's attention, however, was the fact that they looked like a couple. And, according to sources, they were acting like one, too. Find out more below.