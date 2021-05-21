Kylie Jenner Has Something To Say About Her Relationship With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has broken her silence on those rumors circulating about her relationship with Travis Scott.

On May 21, TMZ reported that the reality star-turned-beauty mogul and Scott, who share daughter Stormi, were back together, but not exclusive. She clearly was not happy with the report and took the gossip into her own hands. "You guys really just make up anything," Kylie tweeted with a screenshot of the Daily Mail's article on the matter. "I'm not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it's just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what's true," she said in a follow up tweet.

It's unclear if Kylie is denying that she and the rapper are in a relationship at all, or just not in an "open" one. Kylie is no stranger to rumors swirling about her or her family's lives, but fans were curious as to why she decided to respond to this news and were hoping she would give more insight into the relationship. For now, it looks like she doesn't want to divulge any more information.

This isn't the only talk revolving around Kylie's on-and-off again relationship, though. Keep reading to learn what a source spilled about the future of their relationship.