Kylie Jenner Has Something To Say About Her Relationship With Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner has broken her silence on those rumors circulating about her relationship with Travis Scott.
On May 21, TMZ reported that the reality star-turned-beauty mogul and Scott, who share daughter Stormi, were back together, but not exclusive. She clearly was not happy with the report and took the gossip into her own hands. "You guys really just make up anything," Kylie tweeted with a screenshot of the Daily Mail's article on the matter. "I'm not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it's just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what's true," she said in a follow up tweet.
It's unclear if Kylie is denying that she and the rapper are in a relationship at all, or just not in an "open" one. Kylie is no stranger to rumors swirling about her or her family's lives, but fans were curious as to why she decided to respond to this news and were hoping she would give more insight into the relationship. For now, it looks like she doesn't want to divulge any more information.
This isn't the only talk revolving around Kylie's on-and-off again relationship, though. Keep reading to learn what a source spilled about the future of their relationship.
Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott talking about a future together?
A source trusted by Entertainment Tonight also said on May 21 that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reconnecting, but did not mention anything about an open relationship. However, the source did say that there have been thoughts about what's next for their family, but that they are not rushing into anything.
"Kylie and Travis are on very close terms and ideally, Kylie would love to have more kids one day and she would of course love for the father of her future children to be Travis, but they aren't putting any pressure on themselves and are seeing where things go," the source revealed. Additionally, the source said that Travis "respects" and "worships" the entrepreneur, and Kylie in return appreciates how involved he is in their daughter's life. "Kylie loves that Travis is so creative and that he makes a big effort to be involved in Stormi's life," the source said.
As TMZ reported, the couple was seen in Disneyland on May 18 with Stormi and went on a triple date with Justin and Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker prior to that, so it appears that they are spending time together regularly. Only time — or Kylie — will tell what's next in their future.