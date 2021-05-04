Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reconciling?

When it comes to her personal life, Kylie Jenner is an uber private person. In fact, she's one of many celebrities who prefers to keep the details of her life a secret. And considering the fact that her family became a household name because of their popular reality show, it seems like a hard feat to accomplish. However, after Kylie gave birth to her daughter Stormi in 2018 without ever confirming she was pregnant, she proved she wasn't messing around about her privacy.

When it comes to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's love life, she also likes to keep that on the down-low. Unlike her famous sisters, Kylie doesn't publicize her all her romances and rarely does she ever spark dating rumors with anyone. However, she did have a high-profile relationship with Travis Scott, who she was first linked to romantically in April 2017, per People. The pair quickly fell in love and welcomed a child together less than one year later. That being said, the on-again, off-again romance was plagued with cheating rumors, per TMZ, and the couple called it quits for good in October 2019.

Though Kylie and Travis have seemingly remained on good terms, there was nothing to suggest a reconciliation was in the works for them ... until now. Keep scrolling to find out why the two have fans thinking there's a chance they could be getting back together.