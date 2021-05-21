What Is Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Relationship Status Today?

Reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott delighted fans around the world when they went public with their relationship at Coachella in April 2017, reported Us Weekly. They continued their romance with many more public outings, including at basketball games, birthday parties, the Met Gala, and some of Scott's concerts, according to Us Weekly. The then-couple also got matching butterfly tattoos to supposedly celebrate their relationship and the rapper's "Butterfly Effect" single, which was released in June 2017, reported Us Weekly.

But the real icing on the cake was the surprise birth of their daughter, Stormi Webster. Jenner and Scott were able to keep the pregnancy mostly out of the public eye (despite the persistent rumors), and surprised everyone with a YouTube birth announcement in February 2018. The two seemed to be just as in love with each other as they were their new baby, but the couple soon called it quits on their relationship in October 2019, six months after cheating allegations towards Scott, per Us.

But at the time, a source told Us Weekly that "Kylie still loves Travis and this isn't considered a full breakup to either of them." Is that really true? Now that reconciliation rumors are on the rise, find out what's happening with their relationship now.