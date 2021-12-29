How Do Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Really Act When The Cameras Aren't Rolling?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are the hottest It Couple in Hollywood at the moment. Although neither parties have yet to confirm, they have reportedly been dating for months now. They were first spotted holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm in October, and they have been inseparable ever since.

The reality star and comedian have been photographed hanging out on multiple occasions, but more often than not, they're with other people. According to a Page Six insider, it's Kim's decision to have group dates with Davidson, so her ex-husband Kanye West won't throw a fit. "The group outings are to spare Kanye's feelings. Kim doesn't want to do what her sister [Kourtney Kardashian] does with Travis [Barker], the non-stop PDA photos," the source revealed. "[Kim] thinks hanging out in a group makes it seem more casual. She wants to keep Kanye from being hurt and devastated."

It won't be long until we see how the two really are when they're together, as it was reported that their recent date in Staten Island was filmed for the Kardashians' new show on Hulu, per The Sun. But if you're dying to know, an insider dished that they're sweet in real life.