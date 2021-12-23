Is This The Real Reason Kim Kardashian Does Group Dates With Pete Davidson?

When we first got wind of the possible romance brewing between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, they were spotted at Knott's Scary Farm in late October, holding hands and seemingly having the time of their lives while riding a rollercoaster — just a few weeks after they kissed during an "SNL" skit. At the time, they were joined by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, along with a couple of their friends.

The real score between the two is still unknown, even after months of getting photographed spending time together in various places across the country, and both parties have remained mum about the status of their relationship. But according to an insider, they are officially dating. "There's no formal title," the source told Page Six. "They're dating and getting to know each other — still figuring it out."

While it's apparent that they've gone on multiple dates, including watching movies at Davidson's hometown in Staten Island, attending a friend's party in New York, and hanging out at Kris Jenner's house, they barely have gone on dates where they're alone, and now we have intel as to why.