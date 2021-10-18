Inside Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Engagement
It's wedding bells for the eldest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner klan, Kourtney Kardashian, and famous musician Travis Barker! On the evening of Sunday, October 17, Kourtney shocked the masses when she posted an engagement announcement on Instagram. "Forever," she simply captioned the post, while tagging her new fiancé. Kourtney also shared two candid photos of the couple embracing on a sandy beach at sunset complete with white candles and red roses encircling them in the shape of a heart. (We're not crying, you're crying!)
It has been a long road for the 42-year-old mother of three, who spent many years trying to make things work with the father of her children, Scott Disick, before ultimately pulling the plug for good. "I think the substance abuse was the deal-breaker," she famously told host Andy Cohen about the demise of the relationship during a "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion special.
Alas, it appears Cupid is finally on Kourtney's side. Keep reading to learn everything we know about the Kravis engagement!
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement was a family affair
As reported by E! News, the proposal fit for a
queen Kardashian took place in Montecito, California at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel. Along with the lucky in love couple, Kourtney Kardashian's famous family was in tow, as well — including sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. "Kourtney looked very surprised to see Khloe and Tristan there," one source divulged. "Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel," they added. Another insider noted that Mama Bear Kris Jenner was also in attendance along with her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
Kim later took to her social media accounts to relish in her sister's good news. "KRAVIS FOREVER," she tweeted, along with the diamond ring emoji. She also uploaded a video to her Instagram Stories and gave fans another sneak peek of the large and in charge sparkler Barker bestowed upon her sister — one that undoubtedly cost the Blink-182 drummer a pretty penny!
Little sister and cosmetics maven Kylie also got in on the action, posting snippets from the romantic evening on her Instagram Stories, including the menu (which featured a pear salad to start and a pasta entree) and yet another look at the impressive diamond. Congrats, Kravis!