Inside Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Engagement

It's wedding bells for the eldest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner klan, Kourtney Kardashian, and famous musician Travis Barker! On the evening of Sunday, October 17, Kourtney shocked the masses when she posted an engagement announcement on Instagram. "Forever," she simply captioned the post, while tagging her new fiancé. Kourtney also shared two candid photos of the couple embracing on a sandy beach at sunset complete with white candles and red roses encircling them in the shape of a heart. (We're not crying, you're crying!)

It has been a long road for the 42-year-old mother of three, who spent many years trying to make things work with the father of her children, Scott Disick, before ultimately pulling the plug for good. "I think the substance abuse was the deal-breaker," she famously told host Andy Cohen about the demise of the relationship during a "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion special.

Alas, it appears Cupid is finally on Kourtney's side. Keep reading to learn everything we know about the Kravis engagement!