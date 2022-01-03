Which Famous Actor Was Kanye West Just Spotted On A Date With?
After Kim Kardashian announced her official divorce from Kanye West in February of 2021, the rapper has made public cries for her to take him back — from changing the lyrics of his song "Runaway" to posting on Instagram stories. However, West's attempts haven't appeared to have been successful. Kim has been romantically linked to "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson in recent weeks, with the couple attending movies in Staten Island together, according to People.
As for Kanye, Kim has been pretty open about why the marriage didn't last. "I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can't do that," Kim said in a June episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" according to Us Weekly.
While there were slight rumors of Kanye briefly dating model Irina Shayk in the summer, it appears he has officially moved on. This time, he has been spotted with someone who doesn't work in the modeling or reality television industry... not yet at least. The public confirmation also just happened to come the same day as the trailer for Hulu's new series "The Kardashians" premiered.
Kanye West was spotted with Julia Fox
Given that Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian moved on in her love life, it appears he is finally doing the same, despite trying for months to reconcile. Kanye was spotted out and about with "Uncut Gems" actor Julia Fox. They were originally photographed out at various restaurants in Miami Beach. Fox is also in a similar boat as Kanye, where she is still in the process of divorcing her husband, Peter Artemiev, with whom she shares a child.
"I can't even do it anymore. I just don't want my son f***ing up cuz he feels like his dad was absent or loved alcohol and partying more than him," Fox said of Artemiev in a previous Instagram post, according to HITC.
Considering Kanye's emphasis on religious practices and family, it seems his relationship with Fox makes sense. Additionally, on January 3, a source told Page Six, "Julia and Ye are dating." The source noted the new couple was taking next steps, adding, "They both just got out of their former relationships, and they've helped each other recover immensely. They're kind of kindred spirits, and it's cool to watch."