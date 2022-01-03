Which Famous Actor Was Kanye West Just Spotted On A Date With?

After Kim Kardashian announced her official divorce from Kanye West in February of 2021, the rapper has made public cries for her to take him back — from changing the lyrics of his song "Runaway" to posting on Instagram stories. However, West's attempts haven't appeared to have been successful. Kim has been romantically linked to "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson in recent weeks, with the couple attending movies in Staten Island together, according to People.

As for Kanye, Kim has been pretty open about why the marriage didn't last. "I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can't do that," Kim said in a June episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" according to Us Weekly.

While there were slight rumors of Kanye briefly dating model Irina Shayk in the summer, it appears he has officially moved on. This time, he has been spotted with someone who doesn't work in the modeling or reality television industry... not yet at least. The public confirmation also just happened to come the same day as the trailer for Hulu's new series "The Kardashians" premiered.