Twitter Is Absolutely Tearing Apart Kanye West's New Relationship

Rapper Kanye West's new relationship with actor Julia Fox has rubbed many people the wrong way after Fox's blog post for Interview Magazine, titled "Date Night," went live. Director of social media for E! News Taylor Banks tweeted, "​​Everything I've learned about Ye and Julia Fox so far has been against my will...And it's only been 7 days." Another Twitter user tweeted, "people fail to understand that julia fox is just as deranged as kanye."

Others, however, have found humor and admired Fox's candidness about her "instant connection" with West. "julia fox is living her art. to write about the experience as it's happening is a move that recalls performance, it's set up to be an endurance piece, it's a post alt lit, post new sincerity it's 'life as a performance' for the girls. Genius," one Twitter user said. Another Twitter user commended West about his switch-up in energy after begging for ex-wife Kim Kardashian to take him back for weeks. "All Kanye had to do was kick it with Future for a couple days and he got over Kim K and got himself Julia Fox lmao," they tweeted.

There are no confirmations from the two stars if this relationship is heading towards something real, but Fox is down for the adventure. "Everything with us has been so organic," Fox wrote for Interview. "I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."