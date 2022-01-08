Twitter Is Absolutely Tearing Apart Kanye West's New Relationship
Things have gotten very interesting in Kanye West's dating life as of late. While West seemingly continues to pine after his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, she has moved on with "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson. In December 2021, West bought a $4.5 million home across the street from Kim. Also, while rapping at his "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert, he remixed the ending of one of his famous songs, "Runaway," to beg for his ex-wife back. "Run right back to me!" West said. "More specifically, Kimberly." Kim was in the audience with their kids, North and Saint, when this occurred.
However, Kim was confused by West's behavior after it was reported by Page Six that West was dating model, Vinetria. "She thinks it's strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back," a source told Page Six, "but all the while he's got the model [Vinetria] at his Malibu house." Even though Kim thought West was living with Vinetria, their relationship has fizzled out. West seems to have moved on quickly, though, because on January 1, West was spotted with two women in a hotel room, per XXL Mag. This is particularly interesting because, according to actor and model Julia Fox, West took her out on a date on New Year's Eve. After Fox dropped that bombshell admission, Twitter went completely bonkers.
Twitter has a lot to say about Kanye West and Julia Fox's relationship
Rapper Kanye West's new relationship with actor Julia Fox has rubbed many people the wrong way after Fox's blog post for Interview Magazine, titled "Date Night," went live. Director of social media for E! News Taylor Banks tweeted, "Everything I've learned about Ye and Julia Fox so far has been against my will...And it's only been 7 days." Another Twitter user tweeted, "people fail to understand that julia fox is just as deranged as kanye."
Others, however, have found humor and admired Fox's candidness about her "instant connection" with West. "julia fox is living her art. to write about the experience as it's happening is a move that recalls performance, it's set up to be an endurance piece, it's a post alt lit, post new sincerity it's 'life as a performance' for the girls. Genius," one Twitter user said. Another Twitter user commended West about his switch-up in energy after begging for ex-wife Kim Kardashian to take him back for weeks. "All Kanye had to do was kick it with Future for a couple days and he got over Kim K and got himself Julia Fox lmao," they tweeted.
There are no confirmations from the two stars if this relationship is heading towards something real, but Fox is down for the adventure. "Everything with us has been so organic," Fox wrote for Interview. "I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."