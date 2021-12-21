Inside Kanye West's Reported Split With Model Vinetria
Kanye West's love life just took another hit.
As you're likely aware, the rapper is in the midst of a divorce from his wife Kim Kardashian. It seems the SKIMS mogul's mind is made up about ending their union, as she recently filed to be officially legally single from West, TMZ reported. However, Ye appears to have different thoughts about splitting. "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly," West called out to his estranged wife while performing his hit song "Runaway" at a recent benefit concert, per E! News.
West recently expressed his hurt feelings over Kardashian joking about their ending marriage in her opening monologue when she was the "Saturday Night Live" host in October. "'SNL' making my wife say 'I divorced him' on TV 'cause they just wanted to get that bar off," West said on the "Drink Champs" podcast. The rapper went on to say that he "ain't ever seen the papers" for the split. "We not even divorced! 'Cause that ain't no joke to me," he continued. "My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together." As Kardashian is moving on with comedian Pete Davidson, so too has West attempted to see other people. Apparently, however, West's latest fling wasn't built to last.
Kanye West unfollowed model Vinetria
Kanye West is no longer dating his model fling Vinetria Chubbs after a few months of hooking up, according to Page Six. The model, age 24, appeared publicly with West, 44, at the debut basketball game for his Donda Academy in Minneapolis in November. It appears the rapper has cut ties by unfollowing Vinetria on Instagram, though she still follows the Yeezy mogul. After analyzing her physical features, beauty expert Lucy Williams told The Sun "it's no wonder" West pursued Chubbs. "He's basically just dating a younger version of Kim in my opinion," the analyst said.
This isn't the first model fling that West has seen fizzle out since his divorce from Kim Kardashian began. West dated model Irina Shayk for months before the pair officially broke it off in August. "It was never a serious thing that took off," a source told People, adding the "Touch the Sky" rapper was busy working at the time, as well as spending time with his four children. "He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though," a second source told the mag. "They remain friendly."