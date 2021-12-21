Inside Kanye West's Reported Split With Model Vinetria

Kanye West's love life just took another hit.

As you're likely aware, the rapper is in the midst of a divorce from his wife Kim Kardashian. It seems the SKIMS mogul's mind is made up about ending their union, as she recently filed to be officially legally single from West, TMZ reported. However, Ye appears to have different thoughts about splitting. "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly," West called out to his estranged wife while performing his hit song "Runaway" at a recent benefit concert, per E! News.

West recently expressed his hurt feelings over Kardashian joking about their ending marriage in her opening monologue when she was the "Saturday Night Live" host in October. "'SNL' making my wife say 'I divorced him' on TV 'cause they just wanted to get that bar off," West said on the "Drink Champs" podcast. The rapper went on to say that he "ain't ever seen the papers" for the split. "We not even divorced! 'Cause that ain't no joke to me," he continued. "My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together." As Kardashian is moving on with comedian Pete Davidson, so too has West attempted to see other people. Apparently, however, West's latest fling wasn't built to last.