Inside Kanye West And Irina Shayk's Reported Split

Kanye West and Irina Shayk were star-crossed lovers in France at the start of the summer. A few months after his separation from Kim Kardashian, rumors were flying that West and Shayk were getting serious. A source revealed to US Weekly, "Kanye and Irina are in a honeymoon, lovey-dovey phase right now."

According to Page Six, West and Shayk met more than 10 years ago when Shayk modeled for Yeezy, West's clothing line. She also appeared in West's 2010 music video for the song "Power." The outlet reported that the rapper and the model even dated for a minute before West became involved with Kardashian.

In the interim, Shayk was in a four-year relationship with actor Bradley Cooper. In 2019, People reported that the couple split. The supermodel and the actor share custody of their daughter, Lea De Seine. With West recently separated from Kardashian and Shayk now a single mom, did their busy careers and personal lives get in the way of their romance? Keep reading to find out the inside scoop on West and Shayk's split!