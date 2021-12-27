This Is Why Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Just Became Neighbors

Kanye West is working on getting closer to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. It was announced that Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after almost seven years of marriage. While rumors have swirled for months that the couple may be rekindling their love, Kim recently filed to be declared legally single, solidifying that she's moving full speed ahead on the divorce.

Much of the pair's marital strife was due to living apart. Kim opened up about their different lifestyles causing strain in an episode on the final season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." "I have to be together so I can like, raise the kids. He's an amazing dad, he's done an amazing job," Kim said of her soon-to-be former husband, via Entertainment Tonight. "I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, and go follow him all over the place, and move to Wyoming," she continued, adding, "I can't do that."

It was recently revealed the mother of four would be keeping the $60 million Hidden Hills estate she and West shared as a family. TMZ reported the former couple worked out a cash settlement that allowed the "KUWTK" star to remain the owner of the estate, which West originally purchased for $20 million in 2014. While Kim bought out West to keep the home, it seems the Yeezy mogul won't be saying goodbye to the neighborhood anytime soon because the cordial exes are now neighbors.