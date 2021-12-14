Kim Kardashian Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Her Marriage To Kanye West

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after six years of marriage, per Us Weekly. But despite seemingly amicable divorce proceedings, West is still trying to win the reality star back.

During a November appearance on Revolt TV's "Drink Champs," the rapper referenced his ex's "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig. "'SNL' making my wife say 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We're not even divorced," the "Donda" rapper claimed (via Us Weekly), " ... [It's] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. ... I want us to be together."

During a visit to Skid Row in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving Eve, West again preached about his desire to rekindle things with Kardashian. "If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay... but when God ... brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation," he remarked. And during a benefit concert earlier this month, West performed his 2010 hit "Runaway" and called out his ex during the song, changing the lyrics to: "I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly." But Kardashian is having none of it.