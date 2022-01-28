The Disturbing Rumor That Kanye West Is Allegedly Spreading About Pete Davidson

The feud between Kanye West and Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian is getting ugly. It's no secret the billionaire rapper has some harsh feelings over his estranged wife moving on with the SNL comedian as their divorce continues. West recently suggested he got a second chance in life after his near-fatal car wreck in 2002 for a chance to bash his ex-wife's new lover. "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," West name-dropped his new enemy on the single "Eazy."

Tension has definitely risen between West and Kardashian, as well. The Yeezy mogul blasted his ex and her family in a rant posted to Instagram January 14, per Page Six. The rapper lambasted Kardashian for supposedly not sharing the location of their daughter Chicago's party with him. "I've called Kim, texted the nannies ... won't nobody give me the address to my daughter's birthday party right now, and that's going to imprint in her mind that I wasn't there for her," West claimed. The dad eventually made it to the celebration, although his divorce war with Kardashian remains ongoing.

It's clear Kardashian's allegiance now belongs with her new man, with whom she was seen jetting off to a Bahamas baecation in early January 2022. West's outrage over his ex moving on is clear, and the rapper may now be spreading some very disturbing rumors about Davidson as payback.