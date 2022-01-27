Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Just Joined A Very Unexpected Person For Dinner
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been getting so much attention for their relationship lately that even Kim's estranged husband Kanye West can't help but say something about it. According to The Sun, sources close to the rapper say he believes their romance is "fake" and that Davidson is such a bad dresser that his clothes look like they come "from the mall." (For anyone who knows just how important fashion is to West, they know that is a serious diss.) Well, that doesn't seem to bother the reality television star much, as fans seem to believe that Kim sent a steamy signal to Davidson with a social media post that certainly made the internet blush. And, while Kim spent plenty of time in Davidson's hometown of Staten Island for dinner and movie dates, Davidson reportedly hasn't visited her home yet.
While it might only be a matter of time before Davidson visits the Kardashians in Calabasas, he and Kim did take time out of their busy schedules to have dinner with one very unexpected person. And it's the kind of dinner date that would even make West sit up and take notice, too.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had dinner with Jeff Bezos
According to Vanity Fair, Kim Kardashian has had quite the week. That's because she's been busy having coffee dates with Hilary and Chelsea Clinton — and she apparently fit in another important dinner with one of the biggest entrepreneurs of all time: Jeff Bezos. Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson met up with Bezos at the billionaire's estate on January 25, according to People. And while the nature of Kim and Davidson's evening with Bezos has not been revealed, it seems like the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is enjoying the company that she's keeping these days.
One insider said of Davidson, "He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with. The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."
With that said, someone needs to check on Kanye West before he cancels his Amazon account in 3...2...1....