Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Just Joined A Very Unexpected Person For Dinner

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been getting so much attention for their relationship lately that even Kim's estranged husband Kanye West can't help but say something about it. According to The Sun, sources close to the rapper say he believes their romance is "fake" and that Davidson is such a bad dresser that his clothes look like they come "from the mall." (For anyone who knows just how important fashion is to West, they know that is a serious diss.) Well, that doesn't seem to bother the reality television star much, as fans seem to believe that Kim sent a steamy signal to Davidson with a social media post that certainly made the internet blush. And, while Kim spent plenty of time in Davidson's hometown of Staten Island for dinner and movie dates, Davidson reportedly hasn't visited her home yet.

While it might only be a matter of time before Davidson visits the Kardashians in Calabasas, he and Kim did take time out of their busy schedules to have dinner with one very unexpected person. And it's the kind of dinner date that would even make West sit up and take notice, too.