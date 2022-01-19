Fans Think Kim Kardashian Just Sent A Steamy Signal To Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are back at it again. The couple's whirlwind romance has taken the entertainment world (and Kanye West's, to be frank) by storm since romantically linking up in October. With their rollercoaster rides, group dates, and vacation in the Bahamas, things between the couple have certainly been heating up.

Kim's relationship with Davidson came several months after the socialite filed for divorce from Kanye — her husband of now-eight years. But despite now being estranged from the rapper, Kim is living it up with her new man in Davidson and her family couldn't be any happier. "Kim's family absolutely adores Pete and welcomes the idea of their relationship with open arms," an unnamed source told ET. "Kim radiates when Pete is around and the family really takes notice of that and respects Pete for bringing out Kim's best self."

Furthermore, the source stated, "Pete brings out a side of Kim that she loves. She adores Pete's sense of humor and their chemistry is on another level. Kim likes that he is so authentically himself." Now, it seems as if Kim Kardashian has taken to Instagram to send Pete Davidson a sultry message for his good behavior.