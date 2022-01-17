The One Relationship Milestone Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Reportedly Haven't Crossed Off Their List
Kim Kardashian's divorce war with Kanye West has put her new boyfriend Pete Davidson in a tough position. Kim and the "Saturday Night Live" comedian began publicly dating in November 2021 and have been full speed ahead on their romance ever since, per Page Six. Between meeting each other's mothers and jetting off to a Bahamas bae-cation together, it seems as though the new couple is absolutely smitten. "Kim and Pete are getting serious," a source confirmed to Us Weekly. "Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way."
Despite Kim filing for divorce almost a year before her relationship with "The King of Staten Island," West is royally ticked off by Kim's new relationship as their divorce continues. The rapper even threatened Kim's new beau in his latest diss track, "Eazy," rapping, "God saved me from that crash /Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**," (per Genius).
West opened up about his struggles co-parenting with Kim in a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked. During the sit-down, Ye claimed Kim's security would not let him inside to see his children while Davidson was on the property. "My daughter wanted me to go inside," he described, via Entertainment Tonight, adding that new rules about seeing his children "had not been defined." Davidson's now reportedly sharing his side of the situation– and just revealed a milestone he and Kardashian have not yet reached.
Pete Davidson hasn't been to Kim Kardashian's home
Despite Kanye West's claims, Pete Davidson has not yet been inside Kim Kardashian's home, TMZ reports. According to the outlet, Davidson has not even met Kim and West's children, contrary to what the Yeezy creator alleged. Away from her mansion, Davidson and Kim were spotted on an extremely low-key pizza date in photos published by TMZ on January 12. While they haven't gotten cozy under Kim's roof, the photos saw the new couple sharing PDA moments by holding hands and hugging.
As her new relationship with Davidson remains strong, a source told the media outlet that Kim wants to have more structure to her estranged husband's visits. Meanwhile, West is standing firm in his claims that the Kardashians are limiting his visitation with his children. The famed musician went on a rant on Instagram Live on January 15, alleging the family wouldn't let him attend his daughter Chicago's fourth birthday party. "I've called Kim, texted the nannies," West said, via Page Six, adding that he even reached out to Khloe Kardashian's disgraced ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, to find out where his daughter's bash was taking place. "Won't nobody give me the address to my daughter's birthday party right now, and that's going to imprint in her mind that I wasn't there for her," West pleaded. The father of four later updated his Instagram followers that he ultimately made it to the celebration, per Hollywood Unlocked.