The One Relationship Milestone Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Reportedly Haven't Crossed Off Their List

Kim Kardashian's divorce war with Kanye West has put her new boyfriend Pete Davidson in a tough position. Kim and the "Saturday Night Live" comedian began publicly dating in November 2021 and have been full speed ahead on their romance ever since, per Page Six. Between meeting each other's mothers and jetting off to a Bahamas bae-cation together, it seems as though the new couple is absolutely smitten. ​​"Kim and Pete are getting serious," a source confirmed to Us Weekly. "Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way."

Despite Kim filing for divorce almost a year before her relationship with "The King of Staten Island," West is royally ticked off by Kim's new relationship as their divorce continues. The rapper even threatened Kim's new beau in his latest diss track, "Eazy," rapping, "God saved me from that crash /Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**," (per Genius).

West opened up about his struggles co-parenting with Kim in a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked. During the sit-down, Ye claimed Kim's security would not let him inside to see his children while Davidson was on the property. "My daughter wanted me to go inside," he described, via Entertainment Tonight, adding that new rules about seeing his children "had not been defined." Davidson's now reportedly sharing his side of the situation– and just revealed a milestone he and Kardashian have not yet reached.