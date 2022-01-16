The Juicy Tristan Thompson Tidbit Fans Might Have Missed In Kanye West's New Rant

In his latest rant, Kanye West seemingly tried to expose the Kardashians. Shortly after the release of West's new song "Eazy," in which he takes shots at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, the rapper took to social media on January 15 to claim Kim excluded him from their daughter's birthday party.

"I wasn't allowed to know where her party was, there's nothing legal that's saying that this is the kind of game that's being played," West said on Instagram Live, via TMZ. As the Yeezy creator broadcast to his IG followers from his car, members of the Kardashian family posted photos and videos from Chicago's joint birthday party with Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster. According to West, no one from the Kardashian Krew told him the location of his youngest daughter's fourth birthday party. "It's the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I'm just not playing," he said. "I'm taking control of my narrative this year."

As West's latest live proves his divorce from Kim is getting even more bitter, fans are pointing out a detail from his latest claims against the family that make the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" cast look even more petty, and it involves the scandalized father of Khloe Kardashian's daughter, Tristan Thompson.