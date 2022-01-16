The Juicy Tristan Thompson Tidbit Fans Might Have Missed In Kanye West's New Rant
In his latest rant, Kanye West seemingly tried to expose the Kardashians. Shortly after the release of West's new song "Eazy," in which he takes shots at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, the rapper took to social media on January 15 to claim Kim excluded him from their daughter's birthday party.
"I wasn't allowed to know where her party was, there's nothing legal that's saying that this is the kind of game that's being played," West said on Instagram Live, via TMZ. As the Yeezy creator broadcast to his IG followers from his car, members of the Kardashian family posted photos and videos from Chicago's joint birthday party with Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster. According to West, no one from the Kardashian Krew told him the location of his youngest daughter's fourth birthday party. "It's the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I'm just not playing," he said. "I'm taking control of my narrative this year."
As West's latest live proves his divorce from Kim is getting even more bitter, fans are pointing out a detail from his latest claims against the family that make the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" cast look even more petty, and it involves the scandalized father of Khloe Kardashian's daughter, Tristan Thompson.
Kanye West said Tristan Thompson got an invite
Tristan Thompson was among those Kanye West claimed he reached out to in an effort to find out where his daughter Chicago's birthday party was taking place January 15, according to TMZ. "I've done called Kim, texted nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan– he said he'd ask Khloe," he said.
In case you've forgotten, Thompson came under fire in December 2021 for fathering a third child with Maralee Nichols, whose child support lawsuit against the NBA star came down to a paternity test. The results proved that Thompson, who had been unfaithful in the past, cheated on his then-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, according to People. "Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again," a source told the outlet.
According to West's new rant, fans are finding it telling that the Kardashians have allowed philandering Thompson back into their lives to celebrate the girls' birthdays and not Chicago's father himself. "tristan was allowed there but not kanye???" one Twitter user wrote. "there's something wrong with the kardashians." Another Twitter user blasted the family, writing, "Chile, Khloe still kicking it with Tristan for Kanye to be calling him asking about his daughter's party and Tristan asking Khloe. This is why we don't feel sorry for her." Perhaps it was Thompson or another member of the Kardashian Klan who eventually gave West the address for the party, as he showed up to his daughter's bash around 6 p.m., per Us Weekly.