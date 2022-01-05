Is Tristan Thompson Planning On Co-Parenting With Maralee Nichols?

In another chapter from Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's heartbreak stories, personal trainer Maralee Nichols sued the latter in 2021, accusing Thompson of fathering a child with her while he was still with Kardashian. In early January 2022, a paternity test proved that Thompson was the father of Nichols' baby. What does that mean for their co-parenting situation?

Let's go back to the beginning: Per court documents obtained and released by the Daily Mail on December 3, 2021, Nichols had begun a paternity suit against Thompson as early as June that year. Aside from child support, Nichols' suit is asking Thompson compensate medical expenses, Lamaze classes, a doula and a host of other pregnancy-related costs. Thompson allegedly countered Nichols' lawsuit with an offer of $75,000 instead, citing his impending retirement from the NBA. "You better off taking this 75k I'm offering cause you won't get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who's unemployed," he allegedly wrote Nichols in a text message listed in a legal filing. He also claimed that he would have "zero involvement" in the child's life, per Us Weekly. Thompson has adamantly denied sending these messages.

Although she soon deactivated her account after, Nichols announced the December 2, 2021 birth of her son on Instagram, per Page Six, partially captioning her newborn's photo that she was "learning to focus on the beautiful things around me instead of all the negative things."