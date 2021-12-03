Is Tristan Thompson Really Expecting Another Baby?

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian have had a rollercoaster of a relationship, and now it appears as if the NBA star is in even more hot water — with both the reality star and another woman.

Kardashian and Thompson first got together in 2016 after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, according to Brides. And in December 2017, after more than a year together, the Good American co-founder announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with her first child. But just days before the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was expected to give birth, a video surfaced of the NBA player kissing two women, per TMZ. After their daughter True was born on April 12, 2018, Kardashian and Thompson attempted to reconcile, but called it quits just a few months later after Thompson infamously kissed Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, as TMZ reported.

Relatively soon after, the Thompson and Kardashian appeared to be cordial and co-parented True together. When quarantine hit, according to Us Weekly, the pro athlete moved in with the reality star and their daughter — and by the end of the year and start of 2021, the couple rekindled their romance once more. However, the pair broke up for the umpteenth time in June after Thompson was allegedly unfaithful yet again, E! News reported. Despite calling it quits, their relationship appeared to be cordial, with Thompson praising Kardashian on Instagram for her birthday just a few days later.

But this time, it looks like the Sacramento Kings player is in trouble not just with Kardashian — but primarily with a woman who claims she is having his child.