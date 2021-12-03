Is Tristan Thompson Really Expecting Another Baby?
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian have had a rollercoaster of a relationship, and now it appears as if the NBA star is in even more hot water — with both the reality star and another woman.
Kardashian and Thompson first got together in 2016 after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, according to Brides. And in December 2017, after more than a year together, the Good American co-founder announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with her first child. But just days before the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was expected to give birth, a video surfaced of the NBA player kissing two women, per TMZ. After their daughter True was born on April 12, 2018, Kardashian and Thompson attempted to reconcile, but called it quits just a few months later after Thompson infamously kissed Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, as TMZ reported.
Relatively soon after, the Thompson and Kardashian appeared to be cordial and co-parented True together. When quarantine hit, according to Us Weekly, the pro athlete moved in with the reality star and their daughter — and by the end of the year and start of 2021, the couple rekindled their romance once more. However, the pair broke up for the umpteenth time in June after Thompson was allegedly unfaithful yet again, E! News reported. Despite calling it quits, their relationship appeared to be cordial, with Thompson praising Kardashian on Instagram for her birthday just a few days later.
But this time, it looks like the Sacramento Kings player is in trouble not just with Kardashian — but primarily with a woman who claims she is having his child.
Tristan Thompson is being sued for child support by a personal trainer who claims she is pregnant with his child
It appears that Tristian Thompson is going to be a father for the third time. In addition to 3-year-old daughter True with Khloé Kardashian, the NBA star also has a son named Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, per People.
Maralee Nichols, a Houston-based personal trainer, is nine months pregnant and is suing Thompson for child support — having started her paternity suit back in June (notably, the same Kardashian and Thompson broke up once again). According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple spent the night together in March around the time of Thompson's 30th birthday — when he and Kardashian were still together. In addition to the child support, Nichols is also asking for reimbursement of medical expenses, Lamaze classes, a doula and other pregnancy-related costs.
After the news broke, "Khloé" and "Tristan Thompson" began trending on Twitter — and, of course, fans had to weigh in on the drama. "Three things in life are certain... Death, Taxes and Tristan cheating on Khloé," wrote one person. "Khloé trying to figure out how many inspirational quotes she's gonna have to post on IG to make up for Tristan having another baby," shared another user — a tweet that eerily fits in perfectly with Kardashian's latest Instagram story. As for the reality star's thoughts on the matter? She posted a quote that certainly alluded to situation, though she didn't name any names or specifics. "I just don't have time for negative energy and even when I do, I still don't," she wrote (via the Daily Mail).