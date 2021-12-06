How Is Khloe Kardashian Taking The News About Tristan Thompson Welcoming A New Baby?
We're not lying when we say that Khloe Kardashian has been through the wringer with Tristan Thompson. As fans know, their relationship has experienced a lot of lows, with the kiss scandal involving Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods being one of the first. There's no doubt that the pair have also had a lot of highs, including welcoming their first (and currently only) child together, True Thompson.
But, for every bright spot, there have been plenty of dark ones. Like when the video of Thompson and two women at a club in Washington D.C. surfaced, sparking a ton of backlash from "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" fans. There was also the cheating scandal with Sydney Chase — if you're keeping track, that's a whole lot of infidelity on Thompson's part and we can't help but feel for Khloe and her broken heart.
However, the couple seemed to be heading to greener pastures in late 2021, and a source even told Hollywood Life that the pair had plans to celebrate the holidays together. "Khloe is in a really good place with Tristan right now. They're planning on celebrating the holidays together as a family, so that True can be with both her parents," the insider dished. "Khloe and Tristan talk on a daily basis and although they're not fully back together, they are spending a lot of quality time together co-parenting True."
However, some recent news may have thwarted any further holiday plans.
Khloe Kardashian is upset with Tristan Thompson's latest news
After news broke about Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal, this time regarding Thompson reportedly fathering a child with Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer in Texas, Khloe is reportedly really upset. A source close to the Kardashian fam spoke with People about Khloe's current state of mind, and we imagine she must be going through a hard time, especially since she and Thompson were together in March when the infidelity allegedly happened.
"Khloe was upset to find out that he cheated again. She just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again," the insider revealed, adding that it's just a really sad situation for all involved. Furthermore, the source close to Khloe says that the family had been urging the reality star to kick Thompson to the curb and not take him back again, but Khloe had faith that he would change his ways and remain loyal to her. "She is just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people," the source said. "Khloe's family always tried to support her. They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloe's heart multiple times." It remains to be seen if this is the true nail in the coffin on the pair's relationship, but one thing is for sure — we are all rooting for Khloe. After her split with Lamar Odom and then this Tristan Thompson drama, Khloe's fans just want to see a good man treat her right.