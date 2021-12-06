How Is Khloe Kardashian Taking The News About Tristan Thompson Welcoming A New Baby?

We're not lying when we say that Khloe Kardashian has been through the wringer with Tristan Thompson. As fans know, their relationship has experienced a lot of lows, with the kiss scandal involving Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods being one of the first. There's no doubt that the pair have also had a lot of highs, including welcoming their first (and currently only) child together, True Thompson.

But, for every bright spot, there have been plenty of dark ones. Like when the video of Thompson and two women at a club in Washington D.C. surfaced, sparking a ton of backlash from "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" fans. There was also the cheating scandal with Sydney Chase — if you're keeping track, that's a whole lot of infidelity on Thompson's part and we can't help but feel for Khloe and her broken heart.

However, the couple seemed to be heading to greener pastures in late 2021, and a source even told Hollywood Life that the pair had plans to celebrate the holidays together. "Khloe is in a really good place with Tristan right now. They're planning on celebrating the holidays together as a family, so that True can be with both her parents," the insider dished. "Khloe and Tristan talk on a daily basis and although they're not fully back together, they are spending a lot of quality time together co-parenting True."

However, some recent news may have thwarted any further holiday plans.