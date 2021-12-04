The Tristan Thompson Scandal Just Got Even More Complicated

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity just got even messier. Maralee Nichols, a Houston-based personal trainer, welcomed a baby boy on December 2, and reportedly the baby is Thompson's. Now, Nichols is suing Thompson for child support.

Nichols announced the birth of her baby boy on Instagram, via Page Six, though at the time of this writing, it seems Nichols has gone private or deactivated her account as her account can no longer be found. Nichols reportedly captioned the photo announcing the birth of her baby boy by saying, "Took this beautiful photo last night of my new town," which reportedly featured Marina del Rey, California. "I'm learning to focus on the beautiful things around me instead of all the negative things," she continued in her post, via Page Six.

The personal trainer added that things feel extremely difficult right now, but that, "this will all be over and my baby boy and I can live a happy life," obviously hinting at the current situation with Thompson. Yet, despite the recent birth, the professional basketball player isn't going down without a fight, as Thompson reportedly threatened Nichols to drop the lawsuit against him. With a new baby, what does Nichols plan to do? And does Thompson plan to step up to the parent plate again?