The Line Khloe Kardashian Won't Reportedly Cross In Her Drama With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is taking the high road when it comes to her ex Tristan Thompson. The reality star has yet to publicly address their latest cheating scandal, even after the NBA player took to Instagram to apologize. The drama all began when a woman named Maralee Nichols came forward claiming Thompson impregnated her after his birthday back in March 2021. At the time, Khloé had publicly shared on Instagram that she was back in a relationship with the NBA player, after breaking up with Thompson for cheating. The couple previously broke up after Thompson cheated in 2018 just days before she gave birth, and then again when the celeb cheated on Khloé with family friend Jordyn Woods in 2019.

Nichols filed a suit against Thompson for child support and other fees, per Daily Mail. Court documents show Thompson offered the woman $75,000 in hush money, and had asked Nichols to get an abortion. The NBA player first denied the child was his, asking Texas courts to seal the court filings. "Khloé, you don't deserve this," Thompson wrote in an Instagram Story apology, finally admitting to fathering a third child with Nichols (via Yahoo). "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

While sources tell People that Khloé is "upset to find out that he cheated again," the reality star is reportedly rising above it and refusing to cross this line with her ex.