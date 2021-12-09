Did Khloe Kardashian Really Have This Hope For Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson?

Khloé Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson's years-long relationship has been a tough road. Most notably, in February 2019, Khloé and Thompson broke up after he had allegedly cheated with Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods. However, instead of Khloé focusing on Thompson — who had also previously cheated in April of 2018, according to Glamour — she publicly criticized then 21-year-old Jordyn for the situation.

Despite taking Thompson back, Jordyn was not warmly invited back to the family dynamic the same way. Some might say that's because Khloé and the sports star share a daughter, True, who made her debut amid the first cheating scandal. Yet, these family ties didn't stop the sports star from allegedly cheating again. This time, according to Us Weekly, woman, Maralee Nichols, has sued Tristan for child support, claiming he's the father of her son born in December. Tristan acknowledged in court docs to sleeping with Maralee in March when he was supposedly still with Khloé, according to the Daily Mail.

Now, the public is getting some insight into Khloé's perspective of Thompson's new controversy.