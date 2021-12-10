Is This How Things Really Are Between Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson?

Khloé Kardashian is at the center of another cheating scandal involving her daughter's father Tristan Thompson. The NBA star is now being sued by Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols for child support after Thompson allegedly fathered his third child with Nichols, per Page Six. Thompson denies the child is his, while court docs filed by Nichols allege the athlete offered Nichols $75,000 to drop the suit against him, according to the outlet.

Tristan has a history of cheating on Khloé, who has taken him back on numerous occasions in spite of his infidelity. While the on-off couple's most recent split was in June, according to People, Thompson and Khloé were reportedly back together at the time of Thompson's alleged fling with Nichols in March. Amid Thompson's latest paternity drama, a solo Khloé stepped out at the People's Choice Awards on December 7. When critics slammed the star for donning a snobby demeanor while at the show, Khloé hit back in a tweet with an update about how she's feeling amid the drama. "Tbh, I'm barely in my own body right now," the reality star wrote. "Please don't read into anything. Also please don't tear me apart because you assumed something."

As all eyes are on the Good American CEO as the lawsuit against Thompson continues, a source close to the star recently gave an update on how things supposedly are between Khloé and her baby's father.