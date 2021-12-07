Khloe Kardashian's Stunning Appearance Amid Tristan Thompson Drama Has Fans Reeling

If you've been keeping up with the Kardashians, you would know that Khloé Kardashian is not having the best week. She's facing yet another scandal that has got to do with her ex-partner and baby daddy Tristan Thompson: This time around, it has come to light that Thompson may be the father of Houston-based trainer Maralee Nichols' newborn. Nichols has recently filed a paternity suit against the NBA player, a case that has made plenty of headlines.

Nichols claims that she and Thompson had conceived the child in March when he was in town, per the Daily Mail. Thompson and Kardashian were still together at the time, which affects how the reality star feels upon learning the news now. Sources close to Kardashian revealed that she finds the whole situation disappointing. "Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again," they said, per People. "She just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again. It's just a sad situation to her."

But it looks like Kardashian isn't going to let the issue stop her from living her life. The media personality just took the stage at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, and fans lost it.