Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is stuck in the middle of yet another one of her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson's infidelity scandals. Thompson has allegedly welcomed his third child with Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols, per Page Six. While Nichols is suing Thompson for child support, the Sacramento Kings player claims the baby is not his, according to the outlet.

Backlash has landed on Kardashian, who has received criticism for taking Thompson back in the past. The Good American CEO explained during the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reunion that she was giving it a shot with Thompson to be good co-parents for their daughter, True, 3. "It's like, I have to be an adult," she said, per E! News. "Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him. And he's her dad and he's a great dad to her. So I'm not gonna drag my feet, I'll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me."

Kardashian is reportedly upset about Thompson's latest indiscretions, as the two were a couple in March at the time Nichol's baby was conceived, according to People. While all eyes are on Kardashian as the case against Thompson continues, the reality star just spoke out on the heels of the drama.