Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
Khloe Kardashian is stuck in the middle of yet another one of her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson's infidelity scandals. Thompson has allegedly welcomed his third child with Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols, per Page Six. While Nichols is suing Thompson for child support, the Sacramento Kings player claims the baby is not his, according to the outlet.
Backlash has landed on Kardashian, who has received criticism for taking Thompson back in the past. The Good American CEO explained during the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reunion that she was giving it a shot with Thompson to be good co-parents for their daughter, True, 3. "It's like, I have to be an adult," she said, per E! News. "Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him. And he's her dad and he's a great dad to her. So I'm not gonna drag my feet, I'll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me."
Kardashian is reportedly upset about Thompson's latest indiscretions, as the two were a couple in March at the time Nichol's baby was conceived, according to People. While all eyes are on Kardashian as the case against Thompson continues, the reality star just spoke out on the heels of the drama.
Khloe Kardashian thanked fans for their support
Khloe Kardashian made a statement on Twitter for the first time since Tristan Thompson's paternity case hit the news. Kardashian seemingly left a message for fans who have her back in the fallout of her personal turmoil. "I love you [heart emoji]," she tweeted, "thank you [kiss emoji]."
Despite the hate hurled her way, many of Kardashian's followers are in her corner amid the Thompson scandal. "A toast to the haters," one follower replied to Kardashian. "mock her and call her names but know that she has many more who loves her!"
Kardashian's tweet follows a big win for the family at the People's Choice Awards after "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" was voted Best Reality Show of 2021, per E! News. "Everyone who has supported us, old and new—we read the comments, we see the social posts, and it's awesome," Kardashian said, accepting the award alongside her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian. "A big shout-out to all of our fan accounts. You all never miss a beat."