Is Khloe Kardashian Sending A Vulgar Secret Message To Tristan Thompson?

Khloé Kardashian made her feelings clear about Tristan Thompson in her first public appearance since his paternity scandal broke. She joined mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, which was held on December 7, per People. Khloé stunned in a silver chainmail dress with see-through heels. She finished the look with her long blonde hair in beachy waves, as she accepted the trophy for Reality TV Star of 2021.

During her acceptance speech, Khloé thanked fans for their support, and for being loyal to the entire Kardashian family. "We want to thank everyone who has supported us old and new, we see you... A big shout-out to all our fan accounts. You never miss a beat," Khloé said while accepting the award with Kris and Kim. The family added that they're excited for fans to catch them on Hulu in the new year.

While Khloe didn't allude to Thompson's paternity scandal on stage, she did playfully flip off the camera in a shot posted of her backstage at the award show. In a photo posted on Instagram, Khloé stuck out her tongue and raised up two middle fingers. "The People's Choice," she wrote in the caption, which many fans took it as a dig at Thompson. Khloé did not clarify the meaning behind the picture, but did express gratitude for her wins on Twitter, writing, "I love you. Thank you."