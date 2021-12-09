Is Khloe Kardashian Sending A Vulgar Secret Message To Tristan Thompson?
Khloé Kardashian wants her fans to know she's not bothered by the alleged paternity drama surrounding Tristan Thompson. In case you missed the news, Thompson's involved in a paternity lawsuit with Texas-based personal trainer Maralee Nichols. Nichols sued Thompson for child support on December 3 and revealed that he's the alleged father of her newborn baby boy, according to Page Six. The legal documents claimed that the baby was conceived in March, around Thompson's birthday. At the time, Thompson was still in a relationship with Khloé, per People.
After the news broke, a source told People that Khloé "knows about the baby," but was only made aware of their existence not too long ago. The source also noted that Khloé remained with Thompson because "she always believed that he would change," and wanted to keep their relationship civil for their 3-year-old daughter, True. However, it looks like Khloé is past the point of forgiveness after she was spotted sending a vulgar message to Thompson at an award show.
Khloe Kardashian strikes back at Tristan Thompson in new photo
Khloé Kardashian made her feelings clear about Tristan Thompson in her first public appearance since his paternity scandal broke. She joined mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, which was held on December 7, per People. Khloé stunned in a silver chainmail dress with see-through heels. She finished the look with her long blonde hair in beachy waves, as she accepted the trophy for Reality TV Star of 2021.
During her acceptance speech, Khloé thanked fans for their support, and for being loyal to the entire Kardashian family. "We want to thank everyone who has supported us old and new, we see you... A big shout-out to all our fan accounts. You never miss a beat," Khloé said while accepting the award with Kris and Kim. The family added that they're excited for fans to catch them on Hulu in the new year.
While Khloe didn't allude to Thompson's paternity scandal on stage, she did playfully flip off the camera in a shot posted of her backstage at the award show. In a photo posted on Instagram, Khloé stuck out her tongue and raised up two middle fingers. "The People's Choice," she wrote in the caption, which many fans took it as a dig at Thompson. Khloé did not clarify the meaning behind the picture, but did express gratitude for her wins on Twitter, writing, "I love you. Thank you."