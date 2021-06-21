Tristan Thompson's Alleged Behavior At A Party Is Raising Eyebrows. Here's Why

It's safe to say that Tristan Thompson's relationship with Khloe Kardashian hasn't been an easy one. The two first got together in 2016 and by the next year, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star announced that they were having a baby on Instagram. She posted a photo of her and Thompson writing, "I still at times can't believe that our love created life!"

Of course, fans know that things took a turn for the worst in 2018, right before Khloe was due to give birth to daughter True. It was then that it was first reported that the Boston Celtics player had cheated on Khloe with multiple women. The reality star eventually rekindled things Thompson, revealing during the "KUWTK" reunion (via Us Weekly), "I mean it just sort of happened and I did then have this [thought], like, 'OK, it's for my baby,'"

But only a few months later, Thompson was caught cheating again, this time with Kylie Jenner's ex-bestie Jordyn Woods. He remained in Khloe's life to co-parent True and, again, the "Revenge Body" host took him back. "We just really became genuine [and] great friends with one another..." Khloe said. "I don't know it was just this natural progression." Fans, however, are still skeptical that Thompson won't continue to hurt Khloe. She defended him, explaining, "I know all the help that he's got and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently." Yet it appears that Thompson may have slipped up again despite it all.