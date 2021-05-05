Here's How Tristan Thompson Responded To The Latest Cheating Claims

Tristan Thompson does not appear to be on Khloé Kardashian's good side. Cheating rumors have once again resurfaced in 2021, and Khloé is reportedly no longer wearing the diamond ring Tristan gifted her, according to Cosmopolitan. Now, Thompson is giving his side of the story.

The NBA star seems to always be caught in cheating scandals, whether it was allegedly cheating on Khloé with an Instagram model just days before their daughter True was born, according to Page Six, or kissing Jordyn Woods in 2019, which he admitted to, per Us Weekly.

Things improved slightly in 2020, and the pair lived together and "reconnected" during the coronavirus pandemic, according to ET Online. "Khloé and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences," a source told the outlet in May 2020. Khloé and Thompson continued to co-parent True, and even came together for her third birthday in April, per ET Online.

To up the drama even more, a woman named Sydney Chase is alleging she was intimate with Tristan since his reconciliation with Khloé. Keep reading for more details.