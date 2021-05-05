Here's How Tristan Thompson Responded To The Latest Cheating Claims
Tristan Thompson does not appear to be on Khloé Kardashian's good side. Cheating rumors have once again resurfaced in 2021, and Khloé is reportedly no longer wearing the diamond ring Tristan gifted her, according to Cosmopolitan. Now, Thompson is giving his side of the story.
The NBA star seems to always be caught in cheating scandals, whether it was allegedly cheating on Khloé with an Instagram model just days before their daughter True was born, according to Page Six, or kissing Jordyn Woods in 2019, which he admitted to, per Us Weekly.
Things improved slightly in 2020, and the pair lived together and "reconnected" during the coronavirus pandemic, according to ET Online. "Khloé and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences," a source told the outlet in May 2020. Khloé and Thompson continued to co-parent True, and even came together for her third birthday in April, per ET Online.
To up the drama even more, a woman named Sydney Chase is alleging she was intimate with Tristan since his reconciliation with Khloé. Keep reading for more details.
Tristan Thompson sent a cease and desist letter to Sydney Chase
Tristan Thompson is on the defense with the allegations brought by Sydney Chase, according to TMZ. (She claimed on a radio show that "it happened" in January, alleging that Thompson said he was no longer in a relationship.) His attorney Marty Singer sent a cease and desist letter to Chase, who claims she has "salacious" texts from Tristan.
Singer wrote, "Mr. Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts," and called Chase's claims "malicious defamatory fabrications." He continued, "It is obvious you are a liar," and added that if she does not stop "defaming" Tristan "you do so at your peril since you may find yourself in court attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct."
According to Just Jared, Chase says she never received the letter (TMZ disputes that claim). She took to Instagram stories and wrote, "I have not received a cease & desist letter from anyone. The articles are giving false information. Let this be a lesson to not let anyone no matter the money or fame they have, to shut you down or tarnish your name."
Khloé is reportedly shocked about the allegations, according to The Sun. "Khloé found out with the rest of the world when the media began posting it, she was blindsided. She has no idea what she's going to do now," the source said. "She's still deciding which side of the story to believe."