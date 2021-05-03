Did Khloé Kardashian Just Make A Big Change In Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson?

Khloé Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True, has been quite a journey, which we know because we've all been on it with her (more or less). And it looks like, once again, there may be an important update in the romantic saga we just can't stop watching.

According to Us Weekly's timeline of the relationship, Khloé and the NBA star first got together back in 2016. They were soon photographed cuddling and canoodling all around town, and Khloé made it clear she was in love. When the reality star revealed she was pregnant in a December 2017 Instagram post, it seemed like nothing could keep these two kids down.

Until, of course, a video surfaced of Thompson cheating on Khloé mere days before she was set to give birth in April 2018. And who can forget the couple's biggest dust-up? In early 2019, Thompson reportedly cheated on Khloé with her sister Kylie Jenner's now ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods. The couple have been down and up, and up and down since the beginning, but they seemed to finally be on decent footing at last — until the latest bombshell.

