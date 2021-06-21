Khloe Kardashian Admits How Much Plastic Surgery She's Really Had

Over the years, there has been a lot of speculation about whether reality star Khloe Kardashian has had plastic surgery or not. The mom to daughter True Thompson has been a regular face on television for nearly 15 years and had one impressive transformation. In May 2019, Khloe received a lot of heat for promoting a weight loss tea on Instagram while showing off her body. British actor Jameela Jamil, in particular, called the business mogul out on the ad, as she felt Khloe was not being honest with her large following.

"If you're too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product... And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren't healthy," Jamil wrote, per Health. "Side effects such as: Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration... Then I guess I have to," she added.

"It's incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance," Jamil continued. "That's the media's fault. But now please don't put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You're a smart woman. Be smarter than this." For the longest time, Khloe had been tight-lipped about having any surgery — until now. Keep reading to find out what she said.