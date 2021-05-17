This Is What Kim Kardashian Purchased From Janet Jackson's Auction
Janet Jackson celebrated her 55th birthday on May 16, 2021. She gave fans the chance to bid on her personal belongings and iconic ensembles from throughout her career during the same weekend.
Jackson teamed up with Julien's Auctions and gave away over 1,000 of her items. The three-day auction took place in Beverly Hills and certainly had fans splashing the cash. "A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Compassion International, a global child-advocacy ministry that partners with churches around the world to release children from spiritual, economic, social, and physical poverty," their website stated.
As previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson's legendary black ensemble from the "Scream" video sold for a whopping $125K. Her original black jacket from her 1990 "Rhythm Nation" tour, "1814" cap, and satin gloves of the same color also sold for a high price of $81,250. Business mogul Kim Kardashian was one of the lucky winners from the weekend who snatched herself a famous costume from one of Jackson's '90s music videos.
Keep reading to find out which outfit Kardashian purchased.
Fans think Kim Kardashian has her next Halloween costume sorted
As reported by People, Kim Kardashian was one of many people bidding during Janet Jackson's auction over the weekend and won her legendary "If" music video ensemble. The outfit consists of a low-cut black crop top and pants of the same color. The reality star won the outfit for $25K.
Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to honor Jackson on her 55th birthday while attaching a clip of the music icon dancing in the costume. In a follow-up post, she wrote "For @janetjackson's bday bc I'm such a fan I can't believe I won this on juliens_auctions." Jackson re-posted the business mogul's story and responded with "Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope 'IF' gives u as much pleasure as it did me," adding numerous kissing-face emoji.
Kardashian is no stranger to dressing up for Halloween. Therefore, fans couldn't help but wonder if Jackson will be her inspiration this year. "Kim Kardashian must be planning to wear that outfit for this upcoming Halloween," one user tweeted. "Kim Kardashian just won Halloween this year!" another person joked with some crying-laughing emoji. "watch Kim k being Janet "if" for Halloween this year," remarked a third fan.
This isn't the first time Kardashian has purchased something owned by the Jackson family. According to PopBuzz, she and Kanye West reportedly bought Michael Jackson's velvet and rhinestone jacket for over $65K in 2019 for their daughter, North West, to wear.