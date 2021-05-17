This Is What Kim Kardashian Purchased From Janet Jackson's Auction

Janet Jackson celebrated her 55th birthday on May 16, 2021. She gave fans the chance to bid on her personal belongings and iconic ensembles from throughout her career during the same weekend.

Jackson teamed up with Julien's Auctions and gave away over 1,000 of her items. The three-day auction took place in Beverly Hills and certainly had fans splashing the cash. "A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Compassion International, a global child-advocacy ministry that partners with churches around the world to release children from spiritual, economic, social, and physical poverty," their website stated.

As previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson's legendary black ensemble from the "Scream" video sold for a whopping $125K. Her original black jacket from her 1990 "Rhythm Nation" tour, "1814" cap, and satin gloves of the same color also sold for a high price of $81,250. Business mogul Kim Kardashian was one of the lucky winners from the weekend who snatched herself a famous costume from one of Jackson's '90s music videos.

Keep reading to find out which outfit Kardashian purchased.