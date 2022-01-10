Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Secret Weapon For Dealing With Public Scandals

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are no stranger to drama, as the public scandals between Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie are arguably what kept the reality star family on the air for 20 seasons of their show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Of all the sisters, the one who may have had the most drama on air was Khloé Kardashian. From her DUI in 2007 that put Khloé in jail, to her nine-day engagement and then eventual divorce from Lamar Odom, Khloé isn't without public scrutiny. "When I was married [to Lamar] people would come up to me and give me sex advice because I was trying fora baby for so long," the celeb told Cosmopolitan U.K. about learning to manage strangers treating her like friends. Khloé and Odom split in 2013, but the drama only escalated when the basketball player overdosed in 2015 leading to "12 seizures and six strokes." Odom told People, "Khloé never left my side."

Years later, Khloé's relationship would again become a hot topic, but this time with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Khloé and Thompson's relationship took a turn for the worse when the NBA player cheated on Khloé just days before she gave birth. A year later, Thompson cheated a second time with family friend Jordyn Woods, and in 2022, revealed he had cheated a third time before their June 2021 breakup, fathering a third child, per Us Weekly. So, how does Khloé deal with every scandal? She has this secret weapon, or shall we say secret sister.