The Real Reason Kim Kardashian Owes Kris Humphries An Apology

Reality star Kim Kardashian finally opened up about her 72 day marriage to former basketball star Kris Humphries. Kim and her famous sisters, along with mom Kris Jenner, sat down with Andy Cohen for part 1 of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion.

Kim didn't hold back when discussing her marriages, even sharing how her split from Humphries led to her relationship with her soon-to-be-ex-husband, rapper Kanye West. The mom of 4 said (via People), "I would say six months after my divorce with Kris Humphries, I called Kanye and I was like, 'You're not even going to call me to say I told you so?”' adding, "then we met up six months later." Kim even confessed her union with West, "to me was like my first real marriage."

While the KKW beauty mogul suggested that West knew her relationship with Humphries wouldn't work, he apparently wasn't the only one. Kris dished that she tried to talk her daughter out of marrying Humphries at the rehearsal dinner. Kim recalled, "What you said to me is: 'I'm going to put you in a car, no one will find you, just leave and I'll handle it.'" Yet Kim decided to go through with it, explaining, "I thought, 'Okay, we're filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I'm going to be known as the runaway bride forever and it's going to be a huge joke, and I think I just have cold feet.'" Still, looking back at it, Kim does regret how it all went down.